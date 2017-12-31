UNLV roundup: Lady Rebels edged in league opener

Riley Lupfer hit seven of Boise State’s 12 3-pointers and totaled a career-high 28 points to lead the Broncos to a 69-60 win over UNLV in the Lady Rebels’ Mountain West opener Saturday in Boise, Idaho.

UNLV forward Jordyn Bell (23), shown last month, matched her career high with 15 points Saturday in the Lady Rebels' 69-60 loss at Boise State. (Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto)

Sophomore Riley Lupfer hit seven of Boise State’s 12 3-pointers and totaled a career-high 28 points to lead the Broncos to a 69-60 win over UNLV in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Saturday in Boise, Idaho.

Trailing 26-22 with 6:54 to go in the second quarter, the Lady Rebels (5-7, 0-1) missed 8 of 9 shots to close the half and trailed 38-24 at intermission.

The Broncos (8-5, 2-0) led 60-44 entering the fourth quarter en route to their third straight win.

Brooke Johnson scored 18 points, Jordyn Bell a career high-tying 15 and Katie Powell 13 for UNLV, which has played five straight games against 2017 NCAA Tournament teams.