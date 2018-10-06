UNLV roundup: Late goal boosts women’s soccer team

Junior defender Paige Almendariz scored her first goal of the season in the 82nd minute to break a tie and send UNLV to a 2-1 win over visiting Fresno State in a Mountain West women’s soccer match Friday.

Junior defender Paige Almendariz scored her first goal of the season in the 82nd minute to break a tie and send UNLV to a 2-1 win over Fresno State in a Mountain West women’s soccer match Friday at Johann Memorial Field.

The other two goals came on penalty kicks, with Katie Ballou scoring her fourth goal of the season in the 46th minute for the Rebels (8-4-2, 2-2-1) and Kayla Calmes notching her first in the 54th minute for the Bulldogs (2-9-1, 1-3-1).

Emberly Sevilla had five saves for UNLV, which held a 14-9 edge in shots. Fresno State had a 6-4 advantage in shots on goal.

MEN’S SOCCER

At Seattle, Hamish Ritchie, Harrison Kurtz and Sergio Rivas each had a goal and an assist over a 4½-minute span early in the second half to power No. 25-ranked Seattle to a 4-0 win over the Rebels.

Josh Adachi had two saves to notch a shutout for the Redhawks (9-3, 3-1 Western Athletic Conference), who held a 24-4 edge in shots, including an 11-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Ritchie opened the scoring with a header off a pass from Kurtz in the 51st minute. Ritchie and Rivas then assisted on Kurtz’s first goal of the season in the 52nd minute, and Rivas scored his third goal of the season in the 55th minute, from Noe Meza.

Connor Noblat capped the scoring in the 88th minute with his second goal of the season, from Cody Buchanan.

Enrique Adame had seven saves for the Rebels (6-6-1, 1-2-1).

SWIMMING AND DIVING

At Los Angeles, the men’s and women’s 100-yard freestyle relay teams each placed second, among the Rebels’ highlights on the first day of the USC Invite.

Casey McEuen, Sean Gage, JP Piotrowski and Michal Cukanow were second in 37.20 seconds, and Kate Afanasyeva, Eva Kim, Caitlyn Schreiber and Julia Filippova were second in 42.18.

Kim, Afanasyeva and Filippova teamed with Zohar Shikler to place third in the 100 medley relay in 46.56, Shikler was sixth in the 50 freestyle in 23.24 seconds, and Filippova was eighth in the 50 freestyle in 23.44 seconds.

Also on the women’s side, in the 500 freestyle, Carissa Armijo was fourth (4:54.48) and Filio Raftopolou fifth (4:54.79).

Gage, Cukanow and McEuen teamed with Hayden Cornellison to place third in the 100 medley relay, Hayden Hemmens was fourth in the 500 freestyle in 4:30.59, Cornellison was seventh in the 200 individual medley in 1:52.04, and Cukanow was 12th in the 500 freestyle in 4:40.13.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Pacific Palisades, Calif., the Rebels’ 37th-ranked doubles team of Aiwen Zhu and En-Pei Huang lost 8-7 (3) to Duke’s Kaitlyn McCarthy and Meible Chi in consolation play of the ITA All-American Championships, wrapping up UNLV’s participation in the event.