UNLV roundup: Men’s golf team second at Southern Highlands

UNLV junior Harry Hall shot a 3-under-par 69 on Monday to help the host Rebels to second place after the first round of the three-round Southern Highlands Collegiate at Southern Highlands Golf Club.

UNLV junior Harry Hall, shown two seasons ago, is tied for fifth after the first round of the Southern Highlands Collegiate, and the Rebels are second in the 15-team field. (UNLV)

UNLV junior Harry Hall shot a 3-under-par 69 on Monday to help the host Rebels to second place after the first round of the three-round Southern Highlands Collegiate at Southern Highlands Golf Club.

Hall is tied for fifth, two strokes behind leader Noah Woolsey of Washington. UNLV is at 3-under 285, three strokes behind fifth-ranked Florida and two ahead of third-place Texas Christian. Pepperdine is another shot back in the 15-team field.

For the Rebels, senior Shintaro Ban and freshmen Jack Trent and Garrick Higgo are tied for 23rd in the 81-player field at even-par 72. Sophomore Justin Kim is tied for 41st at 2-over 74.

Playing as individuals for UNLV, sophomore Justin Chong is tied for 47th at 75, and freshman J.J. Gresco is tied for 70th at 79.

WOMEN’S GOLF

At Tucson, Ariz., sophomore Nastasia Kossacky shot a 3-under 141 through two rounds and is tied for fifth, helping the Rebels to fifth place at 6-over 582 in the three-round Wildcat Invitational.

Top-ranked UCLA leads at 14-under 562, 10 strokes clear of the field.

No. 21 Arizona is second (572), followed by No. 7 Texas (574) and Long Beach State (579) in the 17-team field.

UCLA’s Lilia Vu shot 11-under 133 and is alone atop the leaderboard, five strokes ahead of the 95-player field.

For UNLV, junior Elizabeth Prior is tied for 20th at 1-over 145, senior Mackenzie Raim and freshman Polly Mack are tied for 42nd at 5-over 149, and junior Shannon Oh is tied for 60th at 9-over 153.

Freshman Cathy Liu, competing as an individual, is tied for 82nd at 14-over 158.

BASEBALL

The Rebels (11-1), who have won eight straight games, entered Collegiate Baseball’s NCAA Division I poll at No. 23, the first time they have been ranked by the magazine since they were No. 27 on April 28, 2014.

UNLV is off to the second-best start in program history, trailing only the 1971 team that opened 15-1.

DIVING

At Flagstaff, Ariz., senior Myka Fielding put up a score of 266.25 to place 14th in the women’s 1-meter event at the NCAA Zone E meet, and freshman Jesse Cawley scored 290.80 to place 15th in the men’s 3-meter event.