UNLV roundup: Oda named All-America in men’s golf

Junior John Oda, who placed in the top 10 in 12 tournaments and won twice this season, is the first UNLV men's golfer to gain All-America first-team status since Ryan Moore in 2005. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV junior John Oda was named a PING All-America first-team honoree, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced Thursday.

Oda, who gained All-America honorable mention the previous two years, is the Rebels’ first first-team selection since Ryan Moore in 2005.

The Honolulu native led UNLV in scoring average this season at 70.43 strokes per round in 15 tournaments, winning two titles and recording 12 top-10 finishes.

Oda helped the Rebels reach the final eight at the NCAA Championship, where he tied for eighth and posted a victory in match play.

Oda, junior Shintaro Ban and sophomore Harry Hall also were named to the PING All-West Region team.