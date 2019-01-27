UNLV roundup: Powell, Lady Rebels handle San Diego State

Katie Powell had 14 points and eight rebounds to lead UNLV past San Diego State 71-57 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

UNLV center Katie Powell (21), shown in March, scored 14 points Saturday in the Lady Rebels' 71-57 win over San Diego State at Cox Pavilion. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie)

Paris Strawther and Rodjanae Wade each had eight points and seven rebounds for the Lady Rebels (6-12, 4-3), who held a 45-40 edge in rebounds and never trailed.

Mallory Adams had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Aztecs (6-11, 1-5), who shot 33.3 percent in their third straight loss.

Sophia Ramos and Najae Murray had 14 points and seven rebounds apiece for San Diego State, which trailed 34-26 at halftime.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

At Buchanan Natatorium, Julia Filippova won three individual events, and fellow freshmen Filio Raftopoulou and Carissa Armijo each won two to lead the Rebels women past Wyoming 158-141. The men lost 156-140.

Filippova won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 51.17 seconds, the 50 freestyle in 23.54 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 51.43 seconds.

Raftopoulou won the 1,000 freestyle in 10:20.92 and the 500 freestyle in 5:01.68. Armijo won the 200 butterfly in 2:03.01 and the 200 individual medley in 2:06.29.

Skylar Moore won the 200 breaststroke in 2:23.12 and teamed with Eva Kim, Kate Afanasteva and Caitlyn Schreiber to win the 200 medley relay in 1:44.63.

Montse Urzua won in 3-meter diving with a score of 273.30, and fellow freshman Kacey Kiuchi won the 200 backstroke in 2:02.32.

For the men, Hayden Hemmens, Tazman Abramowicz and Michal Cukanow won multiple events.

Hemmens won the 200 freestyle in 1:38.44 and the 200 backstroke in 1:49.96 and teamed with Richard Szilagyi, Cukanow and Sean Gage to win the 400 freestyle relay in 3:02.06.

Cukanow won the 200 butterfly in 1:50.34 and the 100 butterfly in 50.28 seconds and teamed with Szilagyi, Ivan Zukov and Gage to win the 200 medley relay in 1:31.72.

Abramowicz, a freshman, won in 3-meter (335.63) and 1-meter (274.20) diving, and Zukov won the 200 individual medley in 1:53.03.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Malibu, Calif., No. 7-ranked Pepperdine beat the Rebels 4-0 in their season opener in an ITA Kick-Off Weekend match.

The Waves, who sport five nationally ranked entries in singles and doubles, including the top-ranked doubles team of Ashley Lahey and Evgeniya Levashova, opened by winning at Nos. 1 and 3 doubles by 6-2 scores.

In singles, Pepperdine swept three matches to clinch the outcome. UNLV was leading on one of the remaining courts, with Izumi Asano up 7-6, 1-0 on No. 28 Jessica Faila at No. 3, when play was halted.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Seattle, Mackenna Howard placed fifth in the shot put with a 48-foot, 6.25-inch throw to lead the Rebels on the second day of the two-day UW Invitational.

Cassidy Osborne-Butler placed seventh in the shot put (47 feet, 4.5 inches).

In the 800-meter run, Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete finished in 2 minutes, 9.21 seconds and Elisa Rovere in a personal-best 2:10.62. Yamilet Biggers ran the 400 in 59.48 seconds.