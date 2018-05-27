UNLV roundup: Two individuals, two relay teams advance in track

UNLV junior Jasmyne Graham and two Rebels relay teams qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Track Field Championships with their performances Saturday in the NCAA West Preliminary Championships in Sacramento, California.

UNLV junior Jasmyne Graham and two Rebels relay teams qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships with their performances Saturday in the NCAA West Preliminary Championships in Sacramento, California.

Graham placed 10th in the 100-meter hurdles in 13.25 seconds to advance to the June 6-9 meet in Eugene, Oregon.

She teamed with Najia Hudspeth, Kaysha Love and Destiny Smith-Barnett to place 12th in the 400 relay in 44.89.

Love, Najia Hudspeth, Nylia Hudspeth and Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete placed ninth in the 1,600 relay in 3 minutes, 35.05 seconds.

On Friday, Wilson-Perteete qualified for the outdoor championships by placing second in the 800 in 2 minutes, 1.14 seconds — the second-fastest time nationally this season.