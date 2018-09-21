UNLV roundup: Volleyball team posts sweep in league opener

Mariena Hayden had 17 kills, 14 digs and three aces to help UNLV to a three-game sweep over Boise State in both teams’ Mountain West volleyball opener Thursday at Cox Pavilion.

Elsa Descamps had eight kills, 11 digs and three blocks for the Rebels (10-3, 1-0), who won by scores of 25-18, 25-21, 25-19 in their seventh straight match victory. Antonetta Rolda had 35 assists for UNLV.

Sabryn Roberts had 11 kills and seven digs for the Broncos (8-4, 0-1), who were outhit 32.7 percent to 14.3 percent. Janell Walley had seven kills and eight digs and Danielle Boss 14 assists for Boise State.

CROSS COUNTRY

Angelina Ramos, a Florida State product who spent the past four years coaching at Saginaw Valley State, will oversee the Rebels’ cross country program and assist with track and field, track coach Yvonne Wade said. Ramos guided eight All-America athletes at SVSU.