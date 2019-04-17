UNLV roundup: Women’s golf in 4th at Mountain West tournament

UNLV sophomore Polly Mack (Courtesy UNLV-Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos)

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — UNLV sophomore Polly Mack shot a second straight 2-over 74 to help the Rebels remain in fourth place after the second round of the Mountain West Championship on Tuesday at Mission Hills Country Club.

UNLV shot 11-over 299 and sits at 33-over 609 for the tournament, 11 shots behind San Diego State, which shot 7-over 295 to move into the lead at 22-over 598. San Jose State (31 over) is in second, and UNR (32 over) is third.

Mack is in fifth individually at 4-over 148. Fresno State’s Brigitte Thibault shot 2-under 70 to extend her lead to four shots at 3-under 141.

UNLV has three other players in the top 20: sophomore Cathy Liu (tied for 12th, 8-over 152), senior Shannon Oh (tied for 17th, 11-over 155) and senior Elizabeth Prior (tied for 19th, 12-over 156). Prior showed the biggest improvement from the first round, shooting 1-over 73 after starting with an 83.

The final round is Wednesday.

BASEBALL

UNLV’s game against Grand Canyon on Tuesday was rained out.

The Rebels (22-16, 9-9 Mountain West) open a three-game series against UNR (18-17, 8-10) at 6 p.m. Thursday in Reno.

