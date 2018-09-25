UNLV roundup: Women’s golf team in middle of Idaho pack

UNLV senior Elizabeth Prior shot 2-over-par 144 to tie for 15th through two rounds, helping put the Rebels ninth in the three-round, 18-team Coeur d’Alene Collegiate Invitational in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

UNLV shot 19-over 587, 17 strokes behind pace-setting Illinois, which was the lone team to come in under par. Four strokes separate the second- through eighth-place teams, and the Rebels are five shots back of California and Colorado State, which are tied for seventh.

Illinois freshman Crystal Wang is alone atop the leaderboard at 4-under 138 in the 90-player field.

Also for UNLV, sophomore Cathy Liu is tied for 26th at 4-over 146, junior Nastasia Kossacky is tied for 32nd at 5-over 147, sophomore Polly Mack is tied for 60th at 9-over 151, and senior Shannon Oh is tied for 65th at 10-over 152.

San Jose State is second in the team standings at 10-over 578, followed by Brigham Young (579), Washington State and Long Beach State (580) and Idaho (581) in the top six.

MEN’S SOCCER

At San Diego, Pablo Palaez and Laukoa Santos scored in the opening five minutes, and San Diego State held on for a 2-1 win over the Rebels.

Marco Gonzalez scored his seventh goal of the season in the 77th minute for UNLV (5-5), which was outshot 12-10.

Pelaez scored his fourth goal of the season on a penalty kick in the second minute, and Santos’ first goal of the season came in the fifth.

The Aztecs (4-2-1) put six shots on goal, while the Rebels totaled five. Cameron Hogg had four saves for San Diego State, and Nathan Bohn had four saves for UNLV.

VOLLEYBALL

Sophomore outside hitter Mariena Hayden became the first player named the Mountain West’s offensive player of the week for three straight weeks after totaling 43 kills and 27 digs while hitting .382 in helping the Rebels (11-3) win their first two league matches Thursday and Saturday.