UNLV roundup: Women’s golf team second at home tourney

UNLV senior Mackenzie Raim, shown last season, shot a 2-under-par 70 on Sunday in the first round of the Las Vegas Collegiate Showcase at Boulder Creek Golf Club. (R. Marsh Starks/UNLV)

Freshman Polly Mack and junior Elizabeth Prior each shot 5-under-par 67 to tie for third in the first round of the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown, helping put the UNLV women’s golf team in second place Sunday at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City.

The Rebels shot a season-best 11-under 277, two strokes behind first-place Missouri and one shot ahead of San Jose State in the 16-team field.

Missouri’s Emma Allen paces the 96-player field at 7-under 65. UNLV senior Mackenzie Raim is tied for 14th at 2-under 70.

Also for the Rebels, sophomore Nastasia Kossacky and junior Alyssa Getty are tied for 39th at 1-over 73.

Playing as individuals for UNLV, freshman Cathy Liu is tied for 19th at 1-under 71, junior Texie June Petchel is tied for 39th at 1-over 73, and junior Shannon Oh is tied for 70th at 4-over 76.

MEN’S GOLF

At Alpharetta, Ga., Shintaro Ban was the lone UNLV golfer to shoot under par in the final round with a 1-under 71, placing him 12th individually with a 5-under 211 total, as the Rebels placed 14th in the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate.

UNLV shot 11-over 299 in the final round to finish at 1-over 865, 28 shots behind top-ranked Oklahoma State, the champion in a 15-team field featuring five squads ranked among the top 10 nationally by Golfweek and eight ranked in the top 25.

Texas’ Doug Ghim was the medalist in the 78-player field at 13-under 203, helping the Longhorns to a runner-up finish, three strokes behind the Cowboys.

Also for the Rebels, junior Harry Hall tied for 30th at 3-under, 213, freshman Jack Trent tied for 54th at 3-over 219, Justin Kim tied for 73rd at 10-over 226, and freshman J.J. Gresco was 78th at 15-over 231.

MEN’S SOCCER

At Kansas City, Mo., Danny Musovski scored his 11th and 12th goals of the season to lead UNLV to a 3-1 victory over Missouri-Kansas City.

Musovski opened the scoring in the 36th minute, with assists from Timo Mehlich and James Drye. Shota Takada scored his first goal of the season, heading home a pass from Marco Gonzalez in the 54th minute, to put the Rebels (8-8, 5-2 Western Athletic Conference) up 2-0.

Musovski scored on a penalty kick in the 71st minute before the Kangaroos (5-7-3, 3-4) foiled Enrique Adame’s shutout bid when Enric Ferrer scored with 55 seconds left.

Adame turned aside two shots. Each team totaled seven shots, with UNLV putting five on goal.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

At Boise, Idaho, Raimee Sherle had three goals and an assist to power Boise State to a 6-1 win over UNLV, handing the Rebels a fourth straight loss for the first time since 2006.

Sherle, who has 15 goals this season, opened the scoring in the first minute. Madi Campbell scored her first goal, Aubree Chatterton her fourth and Baylee Blaser her seventh for the Broncos (11-5-3, 6-2-2 Mountain West), who led 4-0 at halftime.

Boise State held a 24-22 edge in shots while winning its third straight.

Senior Sophie Cortes scored her career-high 10th goal of the season in the 83rd minute for UNLV (12-7, 4-6), which mathematically was eliminated from participating the the league tournament, scheduled for Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 at Johann Memorial Field.