UNLV roundup: Zhu, Huang make history with tennis win

UNLV senior Aiwen Zhu and junior En-Pei Huang won the doubles title in the 17th annual Freeman Memorial women’s tennis tournament Sunday at Fertitta Tennis Complex.

Zhu and Huang scored the final six points in a 6-2 victory over Texas’ Fernanda Labrana and Bojana Markovic, notching the Rebels’ first singles or doubles title at the Freeman since UNLV began hosting the event in 2003.

In the singles final, fourth-seeded and 53rd-ranked Petra Granic of Texas defeated Pepperdine’s Adriana Lekaj, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Individual competitors in the three-day tournament hailed from half of the top dozen teams from the season’s first ITA rankings: No. 1 Stanford, No. 3 North Carolina, No. 6 Texas, No. 7 Pepperdine, No. 8 UCLA and No. 11 Florida.

DIVING

At Los Angeles, sophomore Jesse Cawley placed seventh on platform with a score of 296.90 in the 13-team UCLA Invitational.

For UNLV’s women, senior Chrysoula Gatsios placed 25th in 1-meter (226.40), freshman Gillian Ashley tied for 39th (202.10), sophomore Josauli Lacuesta took 41st (198.95), and junior Kourtney Clark was 46th (191.55).