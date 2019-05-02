UNLV seeded sixth in Myrtle Beach men’s golf regional

UNLV men's golf head choach Dwaine Knight, center, waits with his team to hear where they will be selected to play for regionals at the Las Vegas Country Club in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 4, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

UNLV received the sixth seed Wednesday for the Myrtle Beach men’s golf regional, an NCAA record 31st consecutive postseason appearance.

Wake Forest is the top seed in the tournament, scheduled for May 13 to 15 at TPC Myrtle Beach in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.

It is one of six 54-hole regional tournaments that will determine the field for the NCAA Championship from May 24 to 29 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

UNLV received an at-large bid after finishing fourth in the Mountain West tournament Sunday in Tucson, Arizona. The Rebels had won the conference championship three years in a row.

