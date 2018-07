UNLV shortstop Bryson Stott, who also went to Desert Oasis High School, made the 26-man USA Baseball Collegiate National team for an international series. Team USA will play Japan in various U.S. cities from Tueday to Sunday and at Cuba on July 10-14.

UNLV shortstop Bryson Stott covers second base against Fresno State on March 3 at Wilson Stadium. Photo of courtesy of UNLV Athletics.

UNLV shortstop Bryson Stott, who also went to Desert Oasis High School, made the 26-man USA Baseball Collegiate National team for an international series.

Team USA will play Japan in various U.S. cities from Tuesday to Sunday and at Cuba on July 10-14.

As a freshman at UNLV this past season, Stott hit .365 with 32 RBIs and 30 doubles.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.