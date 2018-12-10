UNLV Football

Junior college defensive back commits to UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2018 - 11:44 pm
 

Junior college cornerback Aaron Lewis tweeted Sunday that he committed to UNLV.

Lewis (5 feet 10 inches, 185 pounds) attends Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

“I am 110% committed to UNLV,” he wrote.

Lewis also received scholarship offers from Houston Baptist, Southern Utah and Tennessee Tech, according to 247Sports.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

