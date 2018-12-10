Junior college defensive back commits to UNLV

Junior college cornerback Aaron Lewis tweeted Sunday that he committed to UNLV.
Lewis (5 feet 10 inches, 185 pounds) attends Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga, California.
“I am 110% committed to UNLV,” he wrote.
I am 110% committed to UNLV #UNLVfb #NewEra#BeARebel#HeyReb pic.twitter.com/0uJGMU7NQO
— Aaron (@iamalew) December 10, 2018
Lewis also received scholarship offers from Houston Baptist, Southern Utah and Tennessee Tech, according to 247Sports.
