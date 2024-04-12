UNLV football coach gets contract extension; buyout details revealed

Barry Odom led UNLV to a 9-5 record and a first-place regular-season finish in the Mountain West in his first season as coach. He was named the conference’s coach of the year.

Hill: UNLV football already looking to exploit new NCAA rules

Hill: What would it actually cost Raiders to trade into top 3?

Graney: UNLV’s Go-Go offense should be Oh-No for opponents

UNLV Rebels head coach Barry Odom communicates from the sidelines during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Chase Field on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV football coach Barry Odom has received a one-year contract extension through 2028, the school announced Friday.

The contract also stipulates the multimillion-dollar buyout that must be paid to UNLV if Odom leaves for another head coaching job in the next few years.

In his first season in 2023, Odom led the Rebels to a 9-5 record, their most wins since 1984, and a first-place regular-season finish in the Mountain West. He was named the conference’s coach of the year.

UNLV played in its first bowl game since 2014, losing to Kansas in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

“I’m excited about the foundation we have built in the past 16 months, and I certainly look forward to our strong future,” Odom, 47, said in a statement.

Odom was hired in December 2022 and received a five-year, $9.75 million contract. He made $1.75 million in the first year of the deal.

According to a copy of the new contract released to the Review-Journal, Odom receives a base salary of $400,000 each year. He will earn a total compensation package of at least $1.75 million next season, and his total compensation rises to at least $2.4 million by 2028.

If Odom leaves for a college Power Four or NFL head coaching job before Dec. 1, 2024, UNLV is owed $4 million. That number reduces by $1 million each year before reaching $500,000 if he leaves before Dec. 1, 2028.

The contract stipulates that the Power Four includes the members of the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12 and Southeastern Conference, plus Notre Dame, Oregon State and Washington State, provided Oregon State and Washington State are not part of the Mountain West.

If Odom leaves for any other college head coaching job before Dec. 1, 2024, UNLV is owed $5 million. That number reduces by $1 million each year before reaching $1 million if he leaves before Dec. 1, 2028.

There is no penalty if he leaves to be an assistant coach.

Under the contract, UNLV will pay Odom retention bonuses of $200,000 in March 2026 and March 2028 and $100,000 in February 2029.

Odom can also earn additional compensation each year, including:

— $25,000 for reaching the Mountain West title game.

— $50,000 for winning the Mountain West title game.

— $25,000 for being named conference coach of the year.

— $25,000 for being ranked in The Associated Press, ESPN or Coaches Top 25.

— $50,000 for earning a bid to a non-College Football Playoff bowl game.

— $100,000 for being named national coach of the year.

— $100,000 for each College Football Playoff game reached.

— $100,000 for winning the College Football Playoff title game.

“We are obviously thrilled about what Barry Odom and his staff did in year one leading Rebel football,” athletic director Erick Harper said in a statement. “The program is on an upward trajectory.”

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.