Rebels focused on task in Hawaii: ‘We don’t care about the palm trees’

UNLV football coach Barry Odom has never been to Hawaii. But his team isn’t worried about taking in the scenery given its desire for a Mountain West title.

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) leaves Boise State Broncos defensive end Ahmed Hassanein (91) on the turf while breaking free on another run during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV football team’s flight touched down in Hawaii on Thursday, marking coach Barry Odom’s first time in the state.

But when the Rebels (6-2, 2-1 Mountain West) face the Rainbow Warriors (4-5, 2-2) on Saturday at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex, it will be a familiar matchup with high stakes.

UNLV is still hoping to make a push for a Mountain West title with just four regular-season games remaining. Hawaii has positive momentum after back-to-back wins over UNR and Fresno State.

“We understand that Hawaii is playing their best ball right now,” Odom said. “For us to continue the quest to try to win a championship, it all starts with how we go play this week.”

The two programs have played every year since 2009. UNLV is the current holder of the Island Showdown Trophy thanks to its 44-20 home win over Hawaii at Allegiant Stadium last season.

The two teams have played 34 times dating back to 1969. The home team has won 13 of the last 15 matchups. The Rebels have lost their last three games in Honolulu and haven’t won there since 2016.

Those recent results don’t concern Odom much. The Rebels set a school record by winning their sixth straight road game Oct. 19 at Oregon State, a streak that dates back to last season. UNLV has also won its first four road games this year, something no other team in program history has accomplished.

“I think we have a really good formula on what works for us (on the road),” Odom said. “We’ll stick to that. It’s an away game. And the only thing (that) is different is it’s a little bit of a longer flight. And if we want to make it any bigger deal than that, then we’re the fool.”

Hawaii senior quarterback Brayden Schager recorded a school-record four rushing touchdowns in his team’s 34-13 win over UNR on Oct. 26.

Schager is the Mountain West’s active career leader in passing yards (8,690) and completions (826). Odom said the quarterback is responsible for “a lot of” Hawaii’s best performances.

“He’s tough. Sees the field very well. We have to do a great job on trying to get him off of the spot (when he’s) throwing the ball. That’s easier said than done, because they’re protecting well,” Odom said. “He is making them go on offense.”

UNLV’s defense played well its last time out, a 29-24 home loss to Boise State.

The Rebels contained national rushing leader Ashton Jeanty to 128 yards on 33 carries and a single touchdown. But Odom said he didn’t feel like his team did a good enough job because it didn’t win.

UNLV got a bye week after the loss to regroup. Senior defensive end Antonio Doyle Jr. said the Rebels are focused on getting back in the win column against Hawaii.

“We can’t make mistakes, the ones that cost us before,” Doyle said. “We don’t care about nothing else but Hawaii. We don’t care about the water, we don’t care about the palm trees. We want the Hawaii football team.”

