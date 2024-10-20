UNLV beats Oregon State to become bowl eligible again

The Rebels had never become bowl eligible in back-to-back seasons before Saturday night’s win over Oregon State in Corvallis.

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) catches a pass in front of Oregon State defensive back Andre Jordan Jr. (27) and linebacker Oluwaseyi Omotosho (33) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)

UNLV place kicker Caden Chittenden (45) kicks his second field goal during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon State, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)

UNLV linebacker Mani Powell (16) tackles Oregon State wide receiver Trent Walker (7) after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) rushes in front of Oregon State linebacker Nikko Taylor (25) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)

UNLV defensive back Jett Elad (9) pushes Oregon State quarterback Gevani McCoy (4) out of bounds short of the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)

UNLV wide receiver Casey Cain (1) celebrates a first down catch in front of Oregon State linebacker Nikko Taylor (25) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)

Oregon State quarterback Gevani McCoy (4) rushes for his second touchdown against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)

Oregon State linebacker Dexter Foster (55) tackles UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)

UNLV running back Kylin James (20) rushes in front of Oregon State defensive back Mason White (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The UNLV football team beat Oregon State 33-25 on Saturday at Reser Stadium to become bowl eligible in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history.

The Rebels (6-1) picked up the sixth win required for bowl eligibility at the expense of the Beavers (4-3) on homecoming.

Senior wide receiver Ricky White III blocked his nation-leading third punt of the year for UNLV in another never-before-seen milestone for the Rebels.

White had nine receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown.

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams completed 15 of 27 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 65 yards and two touchdowns.

Oregon State reached the UNLV 6-yard line with three seconds remaining, but Gevani McCoy threw an incomplete pass in the end zone on the game’s final play.

The Rebels next host No. 15 Boise State (5-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Allegiant Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X