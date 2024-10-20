UNLV beats Oregon State to become bowl eligible again
The Rebels had never become bowl eligible in back-to-back seasons before Saturday night’s win over Oregon State in Corvallis.
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The UNLV football team beat Oregon State 33-25 on Saturday at Reser Stadium to become bowl eligible in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history.
The Rebels (6-1) picked up the sixth win required for bowl eligibility at the expense of the Beavers (4-3) on homecoming.
Senior wide receiver Ricky White III blocked his nation-leading third punt of the year for UNLV in another never-before-seen milestone for the Rebels.
White had nine receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown.
UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams completed 15 of 27 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 65 yards and two touchdowns.
Oregon State reached the UNLV 6-yard line with three seconds remaining, but Gevani McCoy threw an incomplete pass in the end zone on the game’s final play.
The Rebels next host No. 15 Boise State (5-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Allegiant Stadium.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
