UNLV Football

‘Got the job done’: UNLV pounds Hawaii to reach 4-1 — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2023 - 4:14 pm
 
Updated September 30, 2023 - 6:43 pm
UNLV defensive lineman Alexander Whitmore (95) sacks Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager (13) du ...
UNLV defensive lineman Alexander Whitmore (95) sacks Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager (13) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV defensive lineman Alexander Whitmore (95) sacks Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager (13) du ...
UNLV defensive lineman Alexander Whitmore (95) sacks Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager (13) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) is hit hard by Hawaii defensive back Meki Pei (7) on a r ...
UNLV wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) is hit hard by Hawaii defensive back Meki Pei (7) on a reception opportunity during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Head Coach Barry Odom wants a holding call against Hawaii during the first half of their N ...
UNLV Head Coach Barry Odom wants a holding call against Hawaii during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV running back Vincent Davis Jr. (5) battles through the line for more yards facing Hawaii l ...
UNLV running back Vincent Davis Jr. (5) battles through the line for more yards facing Hawaii linebacker Isaiah Tufaga (17) and teammates during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV running back Vincent Davis Jr. (5) is lifted by offensive lineman Jack Hasz (65) after sco ...
UNLV running back Vincent Davis Jr. (5) is lifted by offensive lineman Jack Hasz (65) after scoring on Hawaii during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV defensive back Johnathan Baldwin (3) sacks Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager (13) during ...
UNLV defensive back Johnathan Baldwin (3) sacks Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager (13) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Hawaii running back Tylan Hines (2) is collared by UNLV linebacker Fred Thompkins (10) during t ...
Hawaii running back Tylan Hines (2) is collared by UNLV linebacker Fred Thompkins (10) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Head Coach Barry Odom looks to wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) as he runs back a punt in ...
UNLV Head Coach Barry Odom looks to wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) as he runs back a punt in warmups before the first half of their NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Trophy for the Ninth Island Showdown as UNLV and Hawaii at warmups before the first half of the ...
Trophy for the Ninth Island Showdown as UNLV and Hawaii at warmups before the first half of their NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV wide receiver Rogerick Ray (80) catches a pass in warmups before the first half of their N ...
UNLV wide receiver Rogerick Ray (80) catches a pass in warmups before the first half of their NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) tosses a pass in warmups before the first half of their NCA ...
UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) tosses a pass in warmups before the first half of their NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV wide receiver Ricky White (11) catches a pass in warmups before the first half of their NC ...
UNLV wide receiver Ricky White (11) catches a pass in warmups before the first half of their NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV wide receiver Senika McKie (0) catches a pass in warmups before the first half of their NC ...
UNLV wide receiver Senika McKie (0) catches a pass in warmups before the first half of their NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Head Coach Barry Odom looks to players in warmups before the first half of their NCAA foot ...
UNLV Head Coach Barry Odom looks to players in warmups before the first half of their NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) tosses a pass in warmups before the first half of their NCAA ...
UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) tosses a pass in warmups before the first half of their NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV wide receiver Rashawn Jackson (82) catches a pass in warmups before the first half of thei ...
UNLV wide receiver Rashawn Jackson (82) catches a pass in warmups before the first half of their NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Head Coach Barry Odom speaks to wide receiver Rashawn Jackson (82) in warmups before the f ...
UNLV Head Coach Barry Odom speaks to wide receiver Rashawn Jackson (82) in warmups before the first half of their NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) catches a touchdown pass over Hawaii defensive back Devy ...
UNLV wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) catches a touchdown pass over Hawaii defensive back Devyn King (24) during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV running back Courtney Reese (26) fights through a tackle attempt by Hawaii linebacker Isai ...
UNLV running back Courtney Reese (26) fights through a tackle attempt by Hawaii linebacker Isaiah Tufaga (17) during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) scores on a touchdown pass over Hawaii defensive back De ...
UNLV wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) scores on a touchdown pass over Hawaii defensive back Devyn King (24) during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (22) fights off a tackle from Hawaii linebacker Isaiah Tufaga ...
UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (22) fights off a tackle from Hawaii linebacker Isaiah Tufaga (17) during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager (13) is wrapped up again on another sack by UNLV linebacker ...
Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager (13) is wrapped up again on another sack by UNLV linebacker Zavier Carter (11) and others during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV running back Donavyn Lester (4) scores a touchdown past Hawaii defensive back Caleb Brown ...
UNLV running back Donavyn Lester (4) scores a touchdown past Hawaii defensive back Caleb Brown (13) during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV defensive back Quentin Moten (23) intercepts a touchdown pass intended for Hawaii wide rec ...
UNLV defensive back Quentin Moten (23) intercepts a touchdown pass intended for Hawaii wide receiver Karsyn Pupunu (83) with teammate defensive back Jaxen Turner (2) nearby during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV players swarm about the trophies after defeating Hawaii in the Ninth Island Showdown follo ...
UNLV players swarm about the trophies after defeating Hawaii in the Ninth Island Showdown following the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV players swarm about the trophies after defeating Hawaii in the Ninth Island Showdown follo ...
UNLV players swarm about the trophies after defeating Hawaii in the Ninth Island Showdown following the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Head Coach Barry Odom greets his wife Tia and daughter Anna Lockwood Odom, 8, as players c ...
UNLV Head Coach Barry Odom greets his wife Tia and daughter Anna Lockwood Odom, 8, as players carry the trophy after defeating Hawaii in the Ninth Island Showdown following the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Hawaii running back Jordan Johnson (11) is stopped by UNLV defensive back Davone Walden Jr. (37 ...
Hawaii running back Jordan Johnson (11) is stopped by UNLV defensive back Davone Walden Jr. (37) during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV cheerleader Jayonna Haddock yells for the team joined by Zoe Solis and others during the f ...
UNLV cheerleader Jayonna Haddock yells for the team joined by Zoe Solis and others during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) runs upfield from Hawaii linebacker Isaiah Tufaga (17) durin ...
UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) runs upfield from Hawaii linebacker Isaiah Tufaga (17) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV place kicker Jose Pizano (18) kicks another field goal against Hawaii during the first hal ...
UNLV place kicker Jose Pizano (18) kicks another field goal against Hawaii during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV fans cheers as they score against Hawaii again during the second half of their NCAA footba ...
UNLV fans cheers as they score against Hawaii again during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (22) breaks for the end zone chased by Hawaii defensive back P ...
UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (22) breaks for the end zone chased by Hawaii defensive back Peter Manuma (1) and teammates during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) is grabbed by Hawaii defensive back Elijah Palmer (28) durin ...
UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) is grabbed by Hawaii defensive back Elijah Palmer (28) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (22) is finally caught by Hawaii defensive back Caleb Brown (1 ...
UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (22) is finally caught by Hawaii defensive back Caleb Brown (13) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) evades a tackle by Hawaii defensive lineman Wynden Ho'ohuli ...
UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) evades a tackle by Hawaii defensive lineman Wynden Ho'ohuli (12) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV wide receiver Senika McKie (0) breaks free past Hawaii defensive back Cam Stone (0) during ...
UNLV wide receiver Senika McKie (0) breaks free past Hawaii defensive back Cam Stone (0) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Hawaii running back Tylan Hines (2) is stopped by UNLV defensive back Jett Elad (9) during the ...
Hawaii running back Tylan Hines (2) is stopped by UNLV defensive back Jett Elad (9) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager (13) is sacked by UNLV defensive lineman Darius Johnson (8) ...
Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager (13) is sacked by UNLV defensive lineman Darius Johnson (8) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV defensive lineman Darius Johnson (8) celebrates a sack on Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schag ...
UNLV defensive lineman Darius Johnson (8) celebrates a sack on Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager (13) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV defensive back Thomas Anderson (36) scoops up a Hawaii fumble during the first half of the ...
UNLV defensive back Thomas Anderson (36) scoops up a Hawaii fumble during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Head Coach Barry Odom yells to his offense against Hawaii during the first half of their N ...
UNLV Head Coach Barry Odom yells to his offense against Hawaii during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Head Coach Barry Odom looks to the scoreboard after another turnover from Hawaii during th ...
UNLV Head Coach Barry Odom looks to the scoreboard after another turnover from Hawaii during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV running back Donavyn Lester (4) fights for yards against Hawaii defensive back JoJo Forest ...
UNLV running back Donavyn Lester (4) fights for yards against Hawaii defensive back JoJo Forest (8) during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV wide receiver Ricky White (11) moves past Hawaii defensive back Peter Manuma (1) on the gr ...
UNLV wide receiver Ricky White (11) moves past Hawaii defensive back Peter Manuma (1) on the ground during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV place kicker Jose Pizano (18) secures another extra point past Hawaii defensive back Cam S ...
UNLV place kicker Jose Pizano (18) secures another extra point past Hawaii defensive back Cam Stone (0) during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV running back Vincent Davis Jr. (5) battles for more yards with Hawaii defensive back Peter ...
UNLV running back Vincent Davis Jr. (5) battles for more yards with Hawaii defensive back Peter Manuma (1) and teammates during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) gets off a pass over Hawaii linebacker Noah Kema (18) during ...
UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) gets off a pass over Hawaii linebacker Noah Kema (18) during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV fans celebrate another score over Hawaii during the second half of their NCAA football gam ...
UNLV fans celebrate another score over Hawaii during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) celebrates a score by running back Donavyn Lester (4) again ...
UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) celebrates a score by running back Donavyn Lester (4) against Hawaii during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV running back Donavyn Lester (4) battles towards the end zone with Hawaii defensive back El ...
UNLV running back Donavyn Lester (4) battles towards the end zone with Hawaii defensive back Elijah Palmer (28), defensive back Meki Pei (7) and teammates during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV players and coaches celebrate their win in the Ninth Island Showdown against Hawaii follow ...
UNLV players and coaches celebrate their win in the Ninth Island Showdown against Hawaii following the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV football coach Barry Odom barely believed his eyes as he looked at the stat sheet. He couldn’t remember watching junior safety Johnathan Baldwin record a sack.

“I think that’s an error,” Odom said.

Baldwin was one of six Rebels to earn a sack Saturday, as the defensive line and rushing attack led UNLV to a comfortable 44-20 win against Hawaii in the Mountain West opener in front of 25,328 fans at Allegiant Stadium.

It’s Odom’s first conference win at UNLV and the first time the Rebels have scored 40 points or more in three straight games in program history.

UNLV (4-1, 1-0) has now won two of the past three Ninth Island Showdowns against Hawaii (2-4, 0-1). Baldwin said memories of the team’s defeat in Honolulu last season, which eliminated the Rebels from bowl eligibility, put a chip on their shoulders ahead of the game.

“We just came together as a defense and an offense,” Baldwin said. “Got the job done.”

Redshirt freshman Jayden Maiava started his second consecutive game at quarterback in place of injured junior Doug Brumfield, throwing for 142 yards on 11-for-21 passing and two touchdowns for the Rebels. He also ran for 32 yards on four carries.

The Rebels rushed for 307 yards and three touchdowns as five running backs — Donavyn Lester, Jai’Den Thomas, Courtney Reese, Vincent Davis and Jordan Younge-Humprey — all had 35 yards or more against the Rainbow Warriors. UNLV converted 16 of its 27 first downs on the ground.

UNLV also broke the 300-yard rushing mark for a second straight game after compiling 307 yards in its 45-28 win against Texas-El Paso on Sept. 23.

“We don’t care who gets the ball,” Lester, a fifth-year transfer from William & Mary, said. “It’s a room filled with selfless guys who don’t care who gets the ball. We just want to learn and develop off of each other.”

While its running backs thrived, UNLV’s defense stifled Hawaii’s rushing attack. The Rainbow Warriors had 46 rushing yards on 26 carries, averaging 1.8 yards per rush. Baldwin’s nine tackles led the Rebels, while defensive linemen Darius Johnson, Alexander Whitmore and Jalen Dixon all had at least four tackles.

UNLV also forced two turnovers. Junior edge rusher Zavier Carter forced a fumble that was recovered by junior cornerback Thomas Anderson, and junior Quentin Moten intercepted a pass in the end zone late in the fourth quarter.

The Rebels led for the entire game. Maiava found Davis wide open in the flat for a 16-yard touchdown, and kicker Jose Pizano tacked on a 52-yard field goal before Hawaii scored its first points of the game, giving UNLV a 10-3 lead.

Pizano chipped home another field goal from 27 yards, then Reese scored on a 4-yard run to extend the Rebels’ advantage to 20-3 at halftime.

Quarterback Brayden Schager connected on a 51-yard touchdown pass to Steven McBride for Hawaii’s first touchdown, but Reese responded with a 21-yard rushing touchdown to keep the Rebels three scores ahead at 27-10. Pizano added his third field goal of the day early in the fourth quarter, as his 48-yard field goal bounced through the uprights off the crossbar.

Another deep strike by Schager kept Hawaii’s hopes alive early with 12:47 remaining, but a composed UNLV drive, capped by a 3-yard touchdown pass from Maiava to receiver Jacob De Jesus, slammed the door on a potential comeback. Lester added another touchdown late in the quarter to wrap up the scoring.

“We’re learning as a team, we’re learning through our experiences,” Odom said. “The days are long, but the weeks are short. For us, it will be a sprint with no finish line.”

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

