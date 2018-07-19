New program designed to improve UNLV football fan experience

UNLV announced an initiative called “The FANtastic 20” on Thursday, a program to improve fans’ experience this football season.

UNLV Rebels fans react to a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game between the UNLV Rebels and the San Jose State Spartans at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

This builds on last year’s seven-step program that was called the “FANtastic 7.”

“We received great feedback after introducing the FANtastic 7,” UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “As we continued surveying our fans and analyzing the data, we are continuing in our quest to improve and be as responsive to Rebel fans as possible. We are confident that they will enjoy and benefit from the new things that we are implementing as we strive to create memorable experiences for our fans and for our student-athletes.”

UNLV broke down the program this way:

1. Rebel Fan Council;

2. Ticket sales fundraising opportunities for local schools and organizations;

3. Mobile app student rewards program;

4. A comprehensive student experience;

5. “Eat All You Can” season, partial and group ticket packages;

6. New and improved, redesigned UNLVRebels.com;

7. “Better Seats Promise” for season and partial ticket package purchasers;

8. New social media features, including student-athlete account takeovers and #AskARebel questions and answers;

9. Ticket exchange feature for season and partial packages;

10. Branded student section;

11. First-person stories from UNLV coaches and student-athletes on UNLVRebels.com;

12. “Exceed the Score” student-athlete feature series;

13. Fan forums with coaches and staff;

14. Recognition of local community heroes at games throughout the season;

15. Enhanced radio broadcasts with the addition of a sideline reporter;

16. Customer service training for game-day and full-time staff;

17. More engaging in-game atmosphere;

18. New pregame entertainment and activities;

19. Optimized video board to show more replays, introduce new video features and fan cams;

20. New music from the band.

