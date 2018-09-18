Skipper’s schemes helping UNLV put more heat on QBs

UNLV has eight sacks through three games. The Rebels had 11 sacks all of last season.

UNLV Rebels defensive coordinator Tim Skipper during football practice at Rebel Park in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV paid a heavy price for not being able to pressure opposing quarterbacks last season.

It was one of the key reasons their defense struggled in allowing 31.8 points and 458.7 yards per game, eventually resulting in the firings of defensive coordinator Kent Baer and safeties coach Andy LaRussa.

Not that the Rebels have solved all their problems — their defensive averages are down to 28 points and 389 yards — but their pass rush is considerably better under new coordinator Tim Skipper. UNLV already has recorded eight sacks, just three short of what it had all last season.

The Rebels are fourth in the Mountain West, only two sacks behind leader UNR.

“We’ve got guys evolving in their career, and they’re getting better,” UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said Monday. “Then you add the scheme that Skip’s bringing, a little bit more aggressiveness. I think those things together have led to a little bit better pass rush.”

UNLV (2-1) will need to again be strong with its pass rush when the Rebels play at Arkansas State (2-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Rebels are 7½-point underdogs in the game that will be streamed online by ESPN3.

Arkansas State quarterback Justice Hansen has completed 58.1 percent of his passes for 754 yards and seven touchdowns, with two interceptions. He is well protected by the Red Wolves, who have surrendered only five sacks. Top-ranked Alabama had just two sacks in its 57-7 victory over Arkansas State on Sept. 8.

Hansen is a mobile quarterback, who has rushed for 117 yards on 25 carries for a 4.7 per-carry average.

“If he’s back there and you give him time, he’s very comfortable and he can pass and catch nice and easy,” Sanchez said. “He’s really good at it. Easier said than done, but in order for us to be effective, we’re going to have to raise his level of being uncomfortable.”

Skipper has instituted new schemes to create a better pass rush. The Rebels don’t go crazy blitzing, but they aren’t hesitant to send additional defenders in an effort to keep quarterbacks guessing as much as possible.

In Saturday’s 46-17 victory over Prairie View A&M, UNLV used linebacker Gabe McCoy at end throughout much of the game. He picked up his team-leading sixth tackle for loss by coming off the edge.

“It obviously depends the front we’re in, and it depends a little bit on the opponent, but that’s something we’ve played with and it looked really good,” Sanchez said. “He was really effective and explosive.”

UNLV had four sacks against the Panthers, with two coming from end Roger Mann. He now has 3.5 for the season, which is tied for the conference lead with two other players.

Mann recorded just one sack last season.

He’s part of a defensive front that is adding sacks and confidence.

“I think all the way across the board we’ve been doing a really good job,” Mann said. “The scheme’s helped a lot, too. We’ve been able to pin our ears back a lot, and it’s really letting some of our playmakers get there.”

