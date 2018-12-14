UNLV Football

Three-star linebacker Vic Viramontes commits to UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2018 - 6:28 pm
 
Updated December 13, 2018 - 6:34 pm

Vic Viramontes, a three-star junior college linebacker who had some notable scholarship offers, tweeted Thursday he had committed to UNLV.

Viramontes (6 feet 1 inch, 235 pounds) also received scholarship offers from Texas Christian, Nebraska, Louisville, Boise State and Baylor, among other schools.

He led Riverside (California) College with 66 tackles that included 9½ tackles for loss.

Viramontes was named a three-star recruit in 247Sports composite ratings.

The website also ranks UNLV’s recruiting class second only to Boise State in the Mountain West, with 11 of the 17 commitments having received three stars.

