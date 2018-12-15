UNLV Football

UNLV adds another three-star recruit

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2018 - 12:08 am
 

Tavai Tuitasi, a three-star junior college defensive end, tweeted Friday that he committed to UNLV.

Tuitasi (6 feet 2 inches, 255 pounds), who attends City College of San Francisco, also reportedly received scholarship offers from Hawaii and New Mexico. He made 45 tackles last season, including 15½ for loss and 6½ sacks.

Tuitasi was rated three stars by 247Sports. Of UNLV’s 18 commits, 12 were rated by the website as three-star recruits.

