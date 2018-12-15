UNLV adds another three-star recruit

Tavai Tuitasi, a three-star junior college defensive end, tweeted Friday that he committed to UNLV.

UNLV football helmets and ball at Sam Boyd Stadium (UNLV Creative Services)

Tuitasi (6 feet 2 inches, 255 pounds), who attends City College of San Francisco, also reportedly received scholarship offers from Hawaii and New Mexico. He made 45 tackles last season, including 15½ for loss and 6½ sacks.

My family and I are very excited and extremely blessed to announce that I will be committing and furthering my education and football at the UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA LAS VEGAS (UNLV)‼️Thank You Jesus Christ ‼️‼️#GoRebels #RebelNationStandUp #NoPlaceLikeCityCollegeRams pic.twitter.com/Z9zbCk74WO — Tavai Tuitasi (@tavai_tuitasi) December 15, 2018

Tuitasi was rated three stars by 247Sports. Of UNLV’s 18 commits, 12 were rated by the website as three-star recruits.

