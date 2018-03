The New Mexico Lobos survived a possible game-tying field goal to beat UNLV in Las Vegas 31-28.

UNLV Rebels defenders Sidney Hodge (36) and Kenny Keys (44) blanket New Mexico Lobos receiver Ty Kirk (84) during a NCAA Mountain West Conference football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nov. 3, 2012. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV takes on New Mexico today at Sam Boyd Stadium. The Rebels will have to stop a New Mexico rushing attack that has averaged more than 300 yards per game this year. Kickoff is 2:30 p.m.