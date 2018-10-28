UNLV falls at San Jose State, 50-37, for fifth straight loss

The Spartans, who began the season 0-7, rolled up 506 total yards against a UNLV defense that grows worse by the week.

San Jose State running back Malike Roberson (20) runs agains UNLV linebacker Javin White during the first half of an NCAA college football game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

UNLV quarterback Max Gilliam (6) looks to pass against San Jose State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

UNLV wide receiver Brandon Presley, right, catches a pass against San Jose State safety Jonathan Lenard Jr. (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

San Jose State running back Tyler Nevens, top, runs against UNLV defensive backs Greg Francis (23) and Dalton Baker during the first half of an NCAA college football game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

San Jose State quarterback Josh Love (12) looks to pass against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

UNLV head coach Tony Sanchez yells toward officials during the first half of an NCAA college football game against San Jose State in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

UNLV quarterback Max Gilliam (6) scores a touchdown against San Jose State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

San Jose State wide receiver Tre Walker catches a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UNLV in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

San Jose State wide receiver Tre Hartley, left, celebrates with running back Tyler Nevens after scoring a touchdown against UNLV during the second half of an NCAA college football game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

San Jose State wide receiver Tre Hartley, top, scores a touchdown against UNLV defensive back Myles Plummer (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

UNLV wide receiver Darren Woods Jr., left, watches as San Jose State cornerback Dakari Monroe (19) returns an interception for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

UNLV running back Evan Owens, top, is tackled against San Jose State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

UNLV wide receiver Tyleek Collins, foreground, is tackled by San Jose State cornerback Dakari Monroe, right, and safety Jonathan Lenard Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college football game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

San Jose State tight end Brett Foley, top left, celebrates with teammates after scoring against UNLV during the second half of an NCAA college football game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

San Jose State quarterback Josh Love (12) celebrates with head coach Brent Brennan during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UNLV in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Ineptness for UNLV football in 2018 reached a low point Saturday.

The Rebels dropped their fifth straight game by falling to previously winless San Jose State 50-37 at CEFCU Stadium.

The Spartans, who began the season 0-7, rolled up 506 total yards against a UNLV defense that grows worse by the week.

UNLV (2-6, 0-4) has now allowed 50 or more points in three of its last four games.

Rebels quarterback Max Gilliam finished 28 of 50 passing for 387 yards and four scores but threw three interceptions, including one that was returned 50 yards for a score.

San Jose State led 24-21 at halftime because a Spartans side that entered averaging 52 yards a game rushing and 1.6 yards a carry had 79 on 19 attempts.

In between, the Spartans hit on scoring passes of 2 and 37 yards.

San Jose State (1-7, 1-3 Mountain West) finished the game with a season-high 147 rushing yards on 40 carries.

At one point, UNLV actually rallied from down 17-7, getting touchdown receptions of 75 and 4 yards from speedy freshman wideout Tyleek Collins.

Collins was a lone bright spot for UNLV, finishing with nine catches for 170 yards and four scores, all career highs for the player from Savannah, Georgia.

UNLV next welcomes Fresno State to Sam Boyd Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.