Leif Fautanu, a center from Honolulu, tweeted Sunday that he had committed to play football at UNLV.

UNLV football helmet and ball (R. Marsh Starks / UNLV Creative Services)

Fautanu (6 feet 2 inches, 290 pounds), who attends Education Laboratory, also received a scholarship offer from Hawaii, according to 247Sports.

