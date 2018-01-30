UNLV football adds commitment from Georgia tight end

Shelton Zeon III, a tight end from Norcross (Georgia) High School, tweeted Monday his commitment to play football at UNLV.

Zeon (6 feet 5 inches, 225 pounds) also had scholarship offers from Florida International and Purdue, according to 247Sports.

