UNLV football adds commitment from Georgia tight end

By Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2018 - 5:48 pm
 

Shelton Zeon III, a tight end from Norcross (Georgia) High School, tweeted Monday his commitment to play football at UNLV.

Zeon (6 feet 5 inches, 225 pounds) also had scholarship offers from Florida International and Purdue, according to 247Sports.

