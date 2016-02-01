UNLV still in hunt for heavily recruited DE from Texas

With national signing day on Wednesday, the UNLV football team is hoping to put the finishing touches on one of its best recruiting classes in school history by adding Isaiah Bean, a heavily recruited defensive end from the Houston suburb of Humble, Texas.

Head coach Tony Sanchez talks to his players after UNLV football's spring scrimmage Saturday, April 18, 2015. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow Sam Morris on Twitter @sammorrisRJ

The 6-foot-4-inch, 210-pound Bean, rated a two-star recruit by Rivals.com and a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com, has received at least a dozen scholarship offers but said Sunday he’s narrowed his top three choices to UNLV, California and Kansas.

“I’m trying to decide right now,” Bean said Sunday night. “UNLV is definitely in my top three.”

Bean, who made his official visit to Kansas over the weekend after visiting Cal on Tuesday, visited UNLV on Dec. 11 and was impressed by Rebels coach Tony Sanchez.

“He’s a cool dude. I like Sanchez a lot,” Bean said. “(The visit) went well.”

Aside from academics, Bean, who attends Summer Creek High School, said the No. 1 thing he’s looking for in a college is how he fits into the team’s scheme.

Considering the Rebels finished last in the nation in sacks last season, with nine, the pass rusher appears to be a perfect fit for UNLV.

Bean also has scholarship offers from Illinois, Iowa State, Fresno State, Tulsa, Louisiana-Lafayette, Massachusetts, Prairie View A&M, Texas State and Texas-San Antonio.

With a school-record 10 three-star recruits, the Rebels’ recruiting class is ranked No. 2 in the Mountain West by Rivals.com and tied for No. 63 in the nation.