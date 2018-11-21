 
UNLV
‘Rebels in Ruins’ series examines fall of UNLV athletics
By / RJ

In a five-part series titled “Rebels in Ruins,” which begins Monday, Review-Journal sports writers Ed Graney, Ron Kantowski and Mark Anderson will analyze UNLV’s downward trajectory in the revenue sports, how expansion and television revenues have widened the gap between the Power Five and Group of Five conferences, and what, if anything, the Rebels can do to expedite a return to prominence.

Looking for something specific in Rebels in Ruins?

