The gap between the Power Five and Group of Five conferences continues to grow. It leaves schools such as UNLV in a difficult spot.
Here’s the part often lost in the suggestion that UNLV would be better off without major college football: Such a move wouldn’t come without serious consequences.
Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State dropped football in the early 1990s because of financial considerations. UNLV, however, remains committed to the sport.
As the losses mount amid the advent of major league sports in Las Vegas, it seems the Rebels are getting closer to fading into oblivion than returning to prominence.
In a five-part series titled “Rebels in Ruins,” which begins Monday, Review-Journal sports writers Ed Graney, Ron Kantowski and Mark Anderson will analyze UNLV’s downward trajectory in the revenue sports, how expansion and television revenues have widened the gap between the Power Five and Group of Five conferences, and what, if anything, the Rebels can do to expedite a return to prominence.