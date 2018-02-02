Casinos & Gaming
UPenn scrubs Wynn name, rescinds his and Cosby’s degrees
By Anthony Izaguirre The Associated Press

The University of Pennsylvania announced Thursday that it will remove casino mogul Steve Wynn’s name from a campus plaza and revoke honorary degrees given to him and comedian Bill Cosby in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against both men.

Settlement reached in 2016 may provide roadmap in Steve Wynn case
By Richard N. Velotta / RJ

A settlement reached in a 2016 case involving sportsbook operator CG Technology could provide a roadmap for regulators as they work their way through investigating allegations that Wynn resorts chairman and CEO Steve Wynn demanded sexual favors from and assaulted female hotel employees over the last three decades.

Mass. casino panel says Wynn $7.5M settlement was kept from them
By Steve Leblanc The Associated Press

Following sexual abuse allegations against casino magnate Steve Wynn, a Massachusetts Gaming Commission investigator said Wednesday information about a $7.5 million settlement was kept from state officials when they were reviewing the suitability of his company for a casino license in 2013.

Donald Trump and Steve Wynn evolved from rivals to friends — ANALYSIS
By Debra J. Saunders / RJ White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump and casino mogul Steve Wynn have been bitter competitors who have bad-mouthed each other, sued each other and poached each other’s top employees in a decades-long faceoff as they jostled to be top dog in the high-stakes casino-friendly Atlantic City.

Steve Wynn to be investigated by Gaming Control Board
By Richard N. Velotta / RJ

When state gaming regulators pursue an investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations Steve Wynn is accused of, they would need to determine that his actions represented a detriment to gaming and hurt the reputation of the state in order to discipline him.

