The $7.5 million settlement payment Wynn Resorts Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn paid to a former employee involved a paternity claim, Bloomberg News reported Friday.
The University of Pennsylvania announced Thursday that it will remove casino mogul Steve Wynn’s name from a campus plaza and revoke honorary degrees given to him and comedian Bill Cosby in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against both men.
Shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd. rose modestly on Thursday, gaining $4.84 or nearly 3 percent to close at $170.43.
A settlement reached in a 2016 case involving sportsbook operator CG Technology could provide a roadmap for regulators as they work their way through investigating allegations that Wynn resorts chairman and CEO Steve Wynn demanded sexual favors from and assaulted female hotel employees over the last three decades.
Following sexual abuse allegations against casino magnate Steve Wynn, a Massachusetts Gaming Commission investigator said Wednesday information about a $7.5 million settlement was kept from state officials when they were reviewing the suitability of his company for a casino license in 2013.
Steve Wynn’s casino empire could be snapped up again by larger competitors if the billionaire is forced out of his company over sexual harassment allegations, Wall Street analysts say.
The University of Iowa has announced plans to remove casino developer Steve Wynn’s name from the school’s Institute for Vision Research in light of sexual misconduct allegations against Wynn.
The Republican National Committee has chosen a new finance chairman to replace Steve Wynn, the Las Vegas casino mogul who resigned Saturday after a published report linked him to numerous complaints of sexual misconduct.
President Donald Trump and casino mogul Steve Wynn have been bitter competitors who have bad-mouthed each other, sued each other and poached each other’s top employees in a decades-long faceoff as they jostled to be top dog in the high-stakes casino-friendly Atlantic City.
When state gaming regulators pursue an investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations Steve Wynn is accused of, they would need to determine that his actions represented a detriment to gaming and hurt the reputation of the state in order to discipline him.