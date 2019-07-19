Impairment suspected in far west Las Vegas single-vehicle crash

Impairment is suspected in a single-vehicle crash in the far west valley early Friday.

(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

A man driving a sedan struck a light pole about 5:45 a.m. on West Lake Mead Boulevard near Reverence Parkway.

The driver was transported to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Adrian Beas said in a text.

The crash scene did not pose a traffic problem because of its remote location.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.