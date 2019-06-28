88°F
Findlay VW Henderson hosts event with Las Vegas Lights FC

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
June 28, 2019 - 8:00 am
 

The art of creating and delivering a promotion includes countless elements, and one recent event presented by Findlay Volkswagen Henderson in the Valley Automall hit the ball out of the park.

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson presented Lunch With the Lights that included a meet-and-greet June 6 with pro soccer player Thomas K. Olsen, starting goalie for the Las Vegas Lights FC. The event drew hundreds of fans.

As Southern Nevadans witness an invasion of professional sports that now includes the Raiders of the NFL, the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA, the Vegas Golden Knights of the NHL and the Las Vegas Aviators minor league baseball team, the value of professional teams and events is reaching a fever pitch.

“We loved having Thomas here at Findlay VW Henderson,” said dealership General Manager Melisa Eichbauer. “His enthusiasm for the Lights FC fans and our city is infectious.

“He made every person in line feel special, especially the kids who came out to see him. Thomas Olsen is a true class act and representative of what ‘Vegas Born’ truly means.”

The dealership’s director of marketing, Marcy Colletti, said the event definitely drew a large crowd to Findlay Volkswagen Henderson.

“It’s amazing how we have seen the Vegas community unite and wholeheartedly embracing our local teams,” she said. “The passion from the city is palpable and is making a national statement: that being, that Las Vegas professional sports are here and all come with a fan base that is as strong as those teams who have been around for years.

“I feel that it is a privilege, a responsibility for us at Findlay Volkswagen Henderson as a local business to embrace and support our community, its fans, its players and its youth by using our platform to bring everyone closer together through events like Lunch With the Lights.”

Sponsorships for the event were provided by Chick-fil-A, Jarritos, ESPN and Llama Mama.

