Mira Villa sees nine new buyers in first eight weeks

6158439-0-4

In its first eight weeks on the market, Mira Villa generated $4.2 million in sales, far outpacing the sales activity in the Las Vegas housing market, according to sales officials at the Summerlin property. The project is currently pacing at roughly one sale per week, with the average sale price of $432,000 for the nine homes sold.

“There are three main reasons buyers are attracted to Mira Villa,” said Tera Anderson, director of sales. “The absolute convenience of condominium living, without sacrificing space and elegance, is Mira Villa’s tremendous appeal. That coupled with a perfect Summerlin location and a personal and transparent sales experience is why the community has been so successful.”

Anderson said that in the past few years Las Vegas has largely been viewed as an investors’ market. Single-family homes, condominiums and commercial real estate have been consumed by out-of-state and international buyers seeking “buy low” investment opportunities. The trend has changed the dynamic of neighborhoods and communities, shifting from owner-occupancy to rental properties. However, roughly 65 percent of the owners at Mira Villa are Las Vegas-area locals and 80 percent of the purchased units are owner occupied.

“There is a real community here. For residents, the benefit is counter to the recent market trend in the Las Vegas area, which, unfortunately, has seen numerous short sales and foreclosures. There is also pride of ownership in a quality project with a well-funded HOA that is evident to our prospective buyers. The pricing and stable HOA give buyers an added sense of security,” Anderson said.

“The project’s owners, Condo Capital Solutions, are recognized as leaders in developments like Mira Villa,” adds Anderson. “Their system of due-diligence when acquiring a property is thorough and focused on stabilizing the project in all aspects. This methodical analysis subsequently attracts buyers and mortgage lenders alike, looking for suitable projects in a tough market. Without a doubt, CCS’s backing has contributed to our success in what historically is the slowest time of the year for real estate sales in the Las Vegas-area.”

Mira Villa is a gated, luxury condominium community located 15 minutes from the Strip in the heart of Summerlin. It is a 22,500-acre, master-planned development renowned for its cultural offerings, championship golf courses, parks and trail system, excellent schools and easy access to Summerlin Parkway and Interstate 15.

The community overlooks both TPC Las Vegas and Angel Park golf courses, and is located near shopping, Summerlin Hospital, the Academy of Nevada Ballet Theatre, Red Rock National Conservation Area and casinos.

The community comprises 21 midrise buildings constructed of concrete and steel with emphasis on sound abatement and state-of-the-art fire protection.

Amenities include panoramic golf-front, city, mountain and Strip views; spacious well-designed floor plans; expansive private terraces; private two-car garages; private elevators; pool, spa, fitness center and outdoor barbecue areas.

A relationship with nearby JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa provides owners discounted spa and salon treatments, nightly room rates and food and beverages; complimentary shuttle service to the resort; complimentary golf concierge; in-home catering service; in-home housekeeping services; and pool memberships and day rates.

Additionally, Mira Villa owners benefit from a relationship with TPC Las Vegas, which includes discounted rounds of golf and other amenities.

For more information, visitwww.LiveMiraVilla.com or phone 702-254-4647.