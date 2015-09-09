Squatter reportedly sells home’s appliances on Craigslist

Police in Puyallup, Wash., are investigating after an alleged squatter sold the appliances and tools of a home on Craigslist.

Ed Saurs, who lived in the home for 25 years, told USA Today his family were getting ready to sell the home and weren’t living in it. During their time away, an unidentified man started posting their appliances and some tools on Craigslist for sale.

Saurs, during a recent visit to the home, drove up and said he saw a truck in the driveway. When he went inside, he saw a man in his kitchen who claimed to be there “for the microwave.”

Saurs then saw the suspect run away from the home and he escaped. He was captured on surveillance footage from a neighbor.

The family estimates the loss at $5,000.

