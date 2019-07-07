Las Vegas Valley to expect warm week ahead

The Las Vegas Valley will stay warm and breezy for the next few days before highs begin to rise again.

The Las Vegas Valley will stay warm and breezy for the next few days before highs begin to rise again.

Sunday’s forecast high is 102 degrees with 5-10 mph winds that could gust up to 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

On Monday the high will dip down to 99 degrees as gusty winds continue through the day and into the evening, the weather service said. Winds will decrease overnight and should stay light through Tuesday, when the high for the day will climb back up to about 100.

Wednesday will kick off a warming trend with sunny skies and a high near 105, the weather service said. Thursday and Friday should both see highs of about 108.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.