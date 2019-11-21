46°F
weather icon Possible Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas Weather

Storm warning called off; chance of rain Thursday in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2019 - 4:19 am
 

With a winter storm warning cancelled for the mountains around Las Vegas, residents will encounter cool temperatures for a few days.

The Las Vegas Valley could receive some rain before 2 p.m. Thursday. Skies will be party cloudy and the high will be near 52 with light easterly winds becoming calm late in the morning, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Thursday night lows will be near 46 with light winds and partly cloudy skies.

Friday’s high will rise to 60 with light northeast winds and sunny skies.

The weekend calls for sunny skies and highs in the low 60s, which is the norm for late November.

Early Thursday the weather service cancelled the winter storm warning for the Sheep Range, Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon that was to have been effective until 4 p.m. Thursday.

“There may be some more flurries, but it won’t amount to much,” said meteorologist Alex Boothe.

Unofficially, Lee Canyon received 8 inches of snow through early Thursday while Rainbow Canyon recorded 5 inches and Lovell Summit had 4 inches. The snowfall totals aren’t official until the Mt. Charleston Fire Station reports its measurements.

Rainfall totals from the storm included 1.67 inches in Bullhead City, Ariz., 1.62 inches at Laughlin, 1.11 inches at Nellis Air Force Base, 0.66 in Moapa, 0.56 at McCarran International Airport and 0.51 at Henderson Executive Airport.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST