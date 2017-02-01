Former UNLV golfers take their cuts on LPGA Tour

Former UNLV women’s All-American Dana Finkelstein guaranteed early last year that she would qualify for the LPGA Tour. She quickly made good on her promise by finishing seventh on last season’s LPGA Symetra Tour, which earned her exempt status this year for the LPGA Tour.

Finkelstein and another former Rebel, Therese O’Hara (formerly Koelbaek), made their season debuts last weekend at the Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic at Oceans Club golf course in Paradise Island, Bahamas. O’Hara tied for 31st, finishing at 11 under, and won $8,642, and Finkelstein missed the cut.

Finkelstein remained positive after shooting rounds of 72 and 75 for a 1-over total.

“I had a great time in the Bahamas for my first LPGA Tour event,” she posted on Instagram. “Even though I missed the cut, it was a great learning experience.”

Finkelstein played for the Rebels from 2011 to 2015 and claimed five individual wins, including three during her senior year. The three-time Mountain West golfer of the year was the second player in UNLV history to earn first-team All-America honors and helped the Rebels to the conference title in 2013.

O’Hara played for the Rebels from 2007 to 2011 and was the first UNLV golfer to earn first-team Mountain West honors all four years. She was an All-American as a senior and previously qualified to play on the LPGA Tour in 2015. She earned status for this season by finishing eighth at Q School in December.

“An amazing week is finally over, and I couldn’t be much happier with the season opener,” O’Hara said. “I feel comfortable on the tour now and feel like I belong. That’s probably the biggest difference between now and my rookie year.”

This is the first time two former Lady Rebels have been exempt on the LPGA Tour in the same season.

“It’s great to have UNLV representation on the LPGA Tour,” UNLV coach Amy Bush said. “Those two being out there brings wonderful attention to our program, and it shows players can be developed at UNLV and will be prepared to play at the highest level.”

Finkelstein and O’Hara are scheduled to play in the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open, the next stop on the tour, from Feb. 16 to 19.

U.S. GOLF CLASSIC

Royal Links is scheduled to host a qualifier May 19 for the inaugural U.S. Golf Classic, billed as the national championship for everyday golfers. The tournament features a two-person handicapped team format and is scheduled to conclude Aug. 26 at Aliante with a $50,000 first prize. For more information, visit USGolfClassic.com.

DEALS OF THE WEEK

If you want to play a round Sunday before the Super Bowl, here’s a few options:

• Royal Links for $89, which includes breakfast before the 8:30 a.m. shotgun start;

• Bear’s Best Las Vegas for $89 with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start with free breakfast and range balls, two drink tickets and a free sleeve of Titleist Pro V1 golf balls;

• Play Bali Hai, then watch the game at Cili restaurant in the clubhouse for $349, which includes the golf, a buffet and open premium bar.

STARS ON, OFF COURSE

PGA Tour player and former UNLV standout Charley Hoffman doing cryotherapy with his caddie, Brett Waldman, at Cryo Shield in San Diego before last weekend’s Farmers Insurance Open.

The golf notebook appears Thursdays. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.