PGA of America to honor Highland Falls Golf Club instructor

Clif Vanetti, a teaching professional at Highland Falls Golf Club in Summerlin, will be named the instructor of the year for the PGA of America, Southwest Section, Southern Nevada Chapter on Tuesday at Las Vegas Country Club.

Before moving to Highland Falls, Vanetti was the director of instruction at Badlands for 13 years before it closed last month.

Vanetti’s best advice to improve your game?

“Well, the best way to improve your scores is to spend a lot of time working on your short game,” Vanetti said. “There aren’t a lot of guarantees in golf, but that’s one. If you work hard on putting, chipping, approach shots from 120 yards and in, bunker shots and other areas around the green, the result will be lower scores.”

Vanetti also said a golf legend can be used as inspiration to improve your game.

“Each offseason, Jack Nicklaus would go back to the basic fundamentals of golf and his swing with his swing coach, Jack Grout,” Vanetti said. “No matter the level of player, it’s always good to do a review of the fundamentals each year and then build from there. I suggest finding a PGA pro to help with the review of the grip, posture, ball position, stance and overall setup. Once the foundation is solid, golfers can move on and work on club and body movement.”

Vanetti is one of several local professionals who will be honored at the annual awards dinner. Information about his lessons can be found at VanettiGolf.com.

CES FEATURES 3D GOLF CLUB

The CRP Group, a prominent company in the 3D printing industry, is scheduled to display what it thinks is the world’s first 3D-printed smart golf club at CES 2017 this week in Las Vegas. The prototype, made in collaboration with Krone Golf, possesses a dual 9-axis motion sensor, launch monitor and a professional instructor seamlessly integrated into the club.

According to CRP experts, the club can detect swing deficiencies by incorporating motion sensors in the head and grip of the club that take data in real time using a mobile and tablet app. The Krone Linked system also can precisely measure the location and speed of the club head and grip during a complete swing.

The international consumer electronics show ends Sunday.

TAYLORMADE IS TOP 50

TaylorMade Golf Experience has been designated as a top 50 standalone practice range in America for the third straight year by Golf Range Magazine, the official publication of the Golf Range Association of America.

TaylorMade is located across from Town Square on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip and features a pro shop with indoor and outdoor fitting bays, the Flight Deck Bar and Grill, the Eric Meeks School of Golf, a lighted nine-hole course and a two-tiered lighted practice range with grass and synthetic mats.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Southern Nevada residents can play Club at Sunrise for $35 on weekdays and get two bottles of water plus a $10 food and beverage credit.

SNGA NAMES NEW BOARD

President Tim Quinn will lead a new Southern Nevada Golf Association board in 2017 comprised of Bob Orgill, Tom Khamis, Matt Johnson, David Roger, Frank Abbott, Kenny Ebalo, George Hall, Jan Hansen, Tom Kilmer, Sue May, Kendall Murphy, Lee Smith, Eric Dutt and Sherry Jackson.

STARS ON, OFF COURSE

• Former UNLV golfer and current PGA Tour player Andres Gonzalez and his wife, Kristen, enjoyed a holiday weekend at Aria. They hit the tables, visited the spa and salon, and ate at Joel Robuchon.

• Las Vegas resident and 2016 U.S. Open runner-up Scott Piercy and his wife, Sara, spent New Year’s Eve at Strip Steak and the Foundation Room at Mandalay Bay.

The golf notebook appears Thursdays. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.