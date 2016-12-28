Amazon will pay for you to ship your unwanted items to Goodwill

Have a stash of empty Amazon boxes laying around the house? The online retailer has partnered with Goodwill to help you put those empty boxes to good use.

As part of the partnership, Amazon and Goodwill are making it easy to donate unwanted items to charity by providing a pre-paid shipping label through the Give Back Box program.

Using the free shipping service, you can pack your empty boxes with any clothing or household goods that you wish to donate and ship the box to Goodwill free of charge by printing a pre-paid shipping label from GiveBackBox.com.

Donators can also request to receive an emailed tax receipt when their box has been received by Goodwill.

Once you have attached the pre-paid shipping label, drop your box off at a UPS or USPS location — or schedule a free package pick-up through the post office — and your donated goods will be on their way to your nearest participating Goodwill.

According to Amazon, “Goodwill sells the donated goods, and the revenues help support employment placement, job training and other community-based services to create strong families and communities.”

Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @caitielilly_ on Twitter.