Caesars begins charging some guests for self-parking at Las Vegas properties

Hail Caesar, and pay him to park. Unless you’re part of the Nevada realm, of course.

Caesars Entertainment began charging customers for self-parking at its Linq Hotel last week and will begin charging at Caesars Palace on Monday and at Planet Hollywood and Bally’s on April 6, a company spokesman said.

People with a Nevada driver’s license are exempt from paying by scanning the barcode on the back of their licenses at the entry gate. In addition, parking is free for all customers for the first hour for people making a quick stop.

High-level members of the company’s Total Rewards loyalty club also will be able to park free.

At Linq, self-parking costs $5 for one to four hours and $8 for four to 24 hours. At Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood and Bally’s, the cost will be $7 for one to four hours and $10 for four to 24 hours. After 24 hours, all properties will charge fractional rates based on the 24-hour cost. For example, if a guest parked 12 hours after the first day, the additional cost would be $4 at Linq and $5 at the other properties.

Hotel guests will be charged a daily rate, but won’t have to pay on their check-out date.

Caesars officials first announced the paid parking initiative in November and began implementing charges for valet parking over the past three months.

