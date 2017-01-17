Caesars unit wins court approval to end $18B bankruptcy

CHICAGO — Caesars Entertainment Corp.’s main operating unit won court approval on Tuesday for a plan to shed $10 billion of debt and end a contentious $18 billion bankruptcy filed nearly two years ago to the day.

“It is a monumental achievement,” U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar said at a hearing in Chicago after approving the reorganization plan.

The Caesars subsidiary, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. Inc., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 2015, resulting in a complex web of litigation involving the private equity-owned parent, formed from the 2008 buyout of Harrah’s.

The Caesars unit reached a deal last week to resolve the last objection to its reorganization plan, which will split the business into a real estate investment trust and a separate operating company.

Shares in Las Vegas-based Caesars, which rose on Friday following the settlement, were unchanged at $8.95 at midday on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.