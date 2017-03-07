Game time: Battle over Florida Lottery goes to court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A clash between Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran and the administration of Gov. Rick Scott wound up in front of a judge on Monday, with a $700 million contract hanging in the balance.

Attorneys for both sides spent hours arguing over whether or not the Florida Lottery broke the law when it approved a contract last fall with IGT Global Solutions to run lottery games. Circuit Judge Karen Gievers did not immediately rule, but promised to make a decision quickly.

Corcoran sued the state’s lottery secretary last month, arguing the contract is illegal because it exceeds the Florida Lottery’s authorized budget. During the daylong hearing, top aides who work for the Florida House also testified that the contract also was structured in a way to sidestep legislative oversight.

Barry Richard, an outside attorney hired by the Florida Lottery, argued that the contract is legal since it includes a provision that states it is contingent on money from the Florida Legislature. He also said that Corcoran was “micromanaging” contracts — a role that belongs to the governor and the executive branch.

The contract increases from 2,000 to 5,500 the number of automated ticket machines capable of selling both scratch-off tickets and tickets for games such as Powerball. It also calls for a new smartphone application that will let players check their tickets and allow them to enter second chance sweepstakes that the lottery also offers.

Florida had a contract with Gtech, one of the world’s leading lottery operators. It merged with International Game Technology and changed its name, and IGT Global Solutions is a subsidiary. State records show the old contract — which started in 2005 — was worth roughly $387 million. The new contract is worth as much as $717 million after lottery officials exercised an option extending it until 2031.

Since becoming speaker in November, Corcoran has sparred with Scott over the state’s tourism marketing and economic development agencies.