MGM Resorts subsidiary to help develop Dubai resort project

An MGM Resorts International subsidiary has been selected to operate and help build a 2-million-square-foot nongaming resort on 26 acres on Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach.

The company announced Monday that its MGM Hospitality subsidiary would partner with Dubai-based wasl Hospitality and Leisure, a subsidiary of wasl Asset Management Group, to build a beachfront development featuring an MGM hotel, a Bellagio hotel and an MGM Residences property.

It’s MGM’s first project in the Middle East. Dubai is the largest city in the United Arab Emirates and is on the southeast coast of the Persian Gulf.

“We are excited and honored by the opportunity to introduce our incredible brands in one of the world’s fastest-growing tourist destinations,” Bill Hornbuckle, president of MGM Resorts, said in statement accompanying the release announcing the project. “This marks the first time we will offer multiple MGM luxury brands at a prime beachfront location. This agreement, which makes us the development adviser and operator, reflects our commitment to remaining disciplined and focused in our investments while continuing to advance our brand of entertainment resorts in markets around the world.”

