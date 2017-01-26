Nevada Gaming Commission OKs acquisition of Affinity Gaming

The Nevada Gaming Commission has unanimously approved the $580 million acquisition of Affinity Gaming by a New York-based private equity firm.

Z Capital Partners LLC, the private equity management arm of Z Capital Group LLC, intends to keep Affinity’s management team in place and plans to be “inquisitive” about future opportunities, according to James Zenni, president and CEO of the Z Capital Group.

Affinity operates three hotel-casinos in Primm and the Silver Sevens in Las Vegas.

This is a breaking story. Check back here for updates.

