Nevada Gaming Commission OKs acquisition of Affinity Gaming

The Nevada Gaming Commission has unanimously approved the $580 million acquisition of Affinity Gaming by a New York-based private equity firm.
Z Capital Partners LLC, the private equity management arm of Z Capital Group LLC, intends to keep Affinity’s management team in place and plans to be “inquisitive” about future opportunities, according to James Zenni, president and CEO of the Z Capital Group.
Affinity operates three hotel-casinos in Primm and the Silver Sevens in Las Vegas.
This is a breaking story. Check back here for updates.
