‘Wheel of Fortune’ jackpot hit for $585k on Las Vegas Strip

International Game Technology's Wheel of Fortune machine at Treasure Island in 2007. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

An IGT “Wheel Of Fortune” 25-cent progressive jackpot hit on Friday at the Monte Carlo on the Strip for about $585,000.

IGT made the announcement on Twitter.

No other information or the identify of the winner was available.

IGT progressive jackpots typically offer a lump sum payment less than the actual jackpot or they can be paid out in annual installments over a number of years.

 