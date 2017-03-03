‘Wheel of Fortune’ jackpot hit for $585k on Las Vegas Strip

An IGT “Wheel Of Fortune” 25-cent progressive jackpot hit on Friday at the Monte Carlo on the Strip for about $585,000.
IGT made the announcement on Twitter.
#IGTJackpots Wheel Of Fortune 25¢ just hit at Monte Carlo Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV for $585,297.52. Congrats to the latest winner!— #IGTJackpots (@IGTJackpots) March 3, 2017
No other information or the identify of the winner was available.
IGT progressive jackpots typically offer a lump sum payment less than the actual jackpot or they can be paid out in annual installments over a number of years.