‘Wheel of Fortune’ jackpot hit for $585k on Las Vegas Strip

An IGT “Wheel Of Fortune” 25-cent progressive jackpot hit on Friday at the Monte Carlo on the Strip for about $585,000.

IGT made the announcement on Twitter.

#IGTJackpots Wheel Of Fortune 25¢ just hit at Monte Carlo Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV for $585,297.52. Congrats to the latest winner! — #IGTJackpots (@IGTJackpots) March 3, 2017

No other information or the identify of the winner was available.

IGT progressive jackpots typically offer a lump sum payment less than the actual jackpot or they can be paid out in annual installments over a number of years.