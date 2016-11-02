Wynn Resorts reports 11.4 percent increase in quarterly revenue

Riding the August opening of the new Wynn Palace property near Macau’s Cotai Strip, Wynn Resorts on Wednesday reported an 11.4 percent increase in revenue for the third quarter.

The 1,706-room Macau resort with a 500,000-square-foot casino opened in August and operated 40 days during the quarter, which ended Sept. 30.

The company reported a net loss of $17.4 million, 17 cents a share, on revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. The loss was attributed to interest expenses and a decline in redemption note fair value. That compared with net income of $96.2 million, 95 cents a share, on revenue of $996.3 million in the third quarter of 2015.

The company also announced Wednesday that it would pay a cash dividend of 50 cents a share on Nov. 29 to shareholders of record on Nov. 17.

Company officials are expected to elaborate on results in an afternoon conference call.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

