Ground breaking planned for new Ferrari Maserati showroom

Towbin Motorcar says Ferrari Maserati of Las Vegas will break ground Tuesday on a 10,000-square-foot space at 5550 W. Sahara Ave.

Towbin Motorcars acquired the former Penske Wynn Ferrari/Maserati dealership, formerly at Wynn Las Vegas, in late 2015 and added the automobiles to its existing portfolio, which includes Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Aston Martin.

The new 10,000-square-foot space will highlight state-of-the-art technology and contemporary design to embrace the world-renowned reputation of its automobiles.

The new Ferrari Maserati of Las Vegas will join Towbin Motorcars’ existing 45,000-square-foot showroom, which opened in 2012, to become the biggest ultraluxury and exotic automobile complex in Nevada.

“The placement of the showroom, right off of the street, will be very metropolitan in design,” said Rony Mansour, general manager of Towbin Motorcars and Ferrari Maserati of Las Vegas.