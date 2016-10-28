Posted Updated 

Tivoli Village marks opening of 350,000 square-foot second phase

Tivoli Village is seen after the ribbon-cutting for the opening of its second phase Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, in Las Vegas. The second phase added more than 270,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, entertainment and office space. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

Michelle Bell shows off her circus-style hooping during the ribbon-cutting for the opening of Tivoli Village's second phase Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, in Las Vegas. The second phase added more than 270,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, entertainment and office space. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

Invitees applaud during the ribbon-cutting for the opening of Tivoli Village's second phase Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, in Las Vegas. The second phase added more than 270,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, entertainment and office space. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

Invitees watch the ribbon-cutting for the opening of Tivoli Village's second phase Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, in Las Vegas. The second phase added more than 270,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, entertainment and office space. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

Nevada's first Restoration Hardware is seen during the ribbon-cutting for the opening of Tivoli Village's second phase Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, in Las Vegas. The second phase added more than 270,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, entertainment and office space. Restoration Hardware's store is called RH Las Vegas-The Gallery at Tivoli Village. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

Invitees gather to attend the ribbon-cutting for the opening of Tivoli Village's second phase Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, in Las Vegas. The second phase added more than 270,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, entertainment and office space. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

Invitees gather to attend the opening ceremony of Restoration Hardware's first Nevada location at Tivoli Village Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, in Las Vegas. Restoration Hardware's store is called RH Las Vegas-The Gallery at Tivoli Village. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

Nicole Drake, vice president field leader at RH, left, Bob Beers, Las Vegas City Councilman, center, and Umram Osambela, second right, listen as Mayor Carolyn Goodman speaks during the opening ceremony of Restoration Hardware's first Nevada location at Tivoli Village Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, in Las Vegas. Restoration Hardware's store is called RH Las Vegas-The Gallery at Tivoli Village. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

Noam Ziu, CEO, IDB Group USA, left, Segi Eithan, Mayor Carolyn Goodman, center, Pat Henderson, president of Hardstone Construction, and Bob Beers, Las Vegas City Councilman, right, participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of Tivoli Village's second phase Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

Curt Fickeisen, Tivoli Village's general manager, speaks prior to the ribbon-cutting for the opening of Tivoli Village's second phase Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, in Las Vegas. The second phase added more than 270,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, entertainment and office space. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

Invitees gather to attend the ribbon-cutting for the opening of Tivoli Village's second phase Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, in Las Vegas. The second phase added more than 270,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, entertainment and office space. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Tivoli Village marked the opening of its long-awaited second phase with a ceremony on Friday.

The new portion comprises about 350,000 square feet of retail and office space. Its tenant lineup includes upscale home-furnishings chain Restoration Hardware, whose store, called RH Las Vegas-The Gallery at Tivoli Village, occupies a four-level, 60,000-square-foot building; and Jewish-style eatery Canter’s Deli, which is slated to open around January.

Management at one point said Tivoli’s second phase was expected to open by late 2013, but construction seemed sporadic the past few years.

The open-air, Mediterranean-themed property is owned by Israeli conglomerate IDB Group and located at Rampart Boulevard and Alta Drive.

 