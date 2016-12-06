Nevada OKs another $8M in transferrable tax credits to Tesla

CARSON CITY — Nevada issued another $8 million in transferrable tax credits to Tesla for meeting investment and hiring benchmarks at its $5 billion battery factory under construction in Northern Nevada, according to documents from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development said Tuesday.

The certificate signed by GOED Executive Director Steve Hill includes tax credits totaling nearly $6 million earned during the April-June 2016 period, plus $2 million in credits earned during the previous quarter.

To date, the project has qualified for $34.5 million in credits, the report said.

An independent audit conducted by Grant Thornton for the April-June timeframe said Tesla Motors Inc. and its partner in the gigafactory, Panasonic Energy Corp. of North America, met investment and hiring requirements to qualify for the tax breaks authorized by the Nevada Legislature during a 2014 special session.

That legislation entitles Tesla to receive $195 million in transferrable tax credits that it can sell to other businesses as it meets specified performance levels. The perk was part of a $1.3 billion incentive package Nevada offered to entice billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk to build the lithium-ion battery factory in Nevada.

Tesla in July sold $20 million in tax credits to Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International.

Tax credits are available in the amount of $12,500 for each qualified employee hired. At least 50 percent of employees must be Nevada residents, and the average minimum wage must meet $22 per hour.

The Grant Thornton audit said those requirements for both permanent employees and temporary construction workers were met “without exception.”

Since the project began in 2014, Tesla has 283 employees, 89 percent of whom are Nevada residents earning an average wage of $53.18 per hour, the audit said. Additionally, 92 percent of the 48 Panasonic employees earn an average $54.89 hourly.

There were 540 construction workers at the site during the quarter, with 63 percent being Nevada residents, the report said.

The project also receives tax credits for capital investment — 5 percent of the first $1 billion invested in the state and 2.8 percent on the next $2.5 billion.

The audit said Tesla and Panasonic have invested $607.6 million through the end of June. Capital investment credits earned amount to $5 million for the reporting period and $30.4 million total.

The factory in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center east of Reno in Storey County will be the largest building in the world once completed.

It will produce batteries for Tesla electric cars, a factor Musk has said is key to making its Model 3 sports car less expensive and available to a wider market.

The plan will also produce stationary energy storage units for use in homes and businesses.