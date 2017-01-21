Entrepreneur retires from assistant sheriff’s job in California to open beef jerky plant near McCarran

As Dave Williams recalls, his announcement to a Southern California sheriff’s department that he decided to retire from law enforcement and join the world of beef jerky manufacturing surprised some of his colleagues.

But he was confident in his decision. For about six years, Williams had watched as a man he considered one of his best friends built a family recipe for beef jerky into a staff of about 65 people who produce over 40,000 bags of jerky a month.

“It’s super impressive to watch him,” Williams said. “I consider him to be a genius in manufacturing.”

Williams had consulted for his friend, Jae Boyd of Boyd Specialties. But now, he’s left the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department to run a new venture that includes Boyd Specialties and other partners.

After about 30 years with the Sheriff’s Department, Williams is now CEO of Slice of Life Foods, which has gutted an industrial building south of McCarran International Airport and will build a plant capable of producing 100,000 bags of jerky a day once it’s fully built out.

“I feel very comfortable here,” he said of his new role. “I retired on Jan. 6 and started my training the following Monday. It felt like transferring to another department.”

Williams will rely on his experience overseeing patrol stations and divisions within the Sheriff’s Department to help the Las Vegas plant get up and running. He retired in January as an assistant sheriff.

The plant will not only produce Boyd Specialties products — which includes Carnivore Candy, a line of dinosaur-themed jerky — but brands for other jerky companies as well.

Slice of Life hopes to employ about 125 people when all is said and done. For now, 15 employees will transfer from California, and interviews for meat cutters, butchers, packagers and other positions will begin around March, when Williams expects construction to finish.

The plant will start with a staff of about 40, he said. The building is at 1945 E. Pama Lane, near the intersection with Eastern Avenue.

Slice of Life will also feature a tasting room for jerky fans. Williams hopes to partner with a brewery to offer beer and jerky pairings for visitors.

Even though the company didn’t qualify for government incentives to build in the valley, Williams said, the quality of the workforce was just one factor that led to the new plant.

“We’re really excited about the project,” he said. “We are thrilled to be part of Vegas.”

Williams met Boyd at age 15, when they worked for a pizza restaurant. Over the years, they stayed in touch and met up to play golf during those rare moments when they had free time.

During the recession, Boyd was laid off after about 30 years with a roof tile business. Boyd used his severance to build up his family’s beef jerky business. At that time, Williams received some jerky as a Christmas present. Boyd’s mother came up with the family’s signature jerky recipe in 1958.

“I helped to guide him,” Williams said. “I lived through his entrepreneurial experience.”

Earlier this month, Slice of Life received a construction permit for $1.58 million worth of work to the building, according to county records.

