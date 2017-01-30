Famous Florida ‘escape room’ is opening a location in Las Vegas

An Orlando, Fla.-based operator of entertainment venues where players are trapped in a room and let out after solving a series of puzzles has opened in the Las Vegas Valley.

Escapology has a grand opening for its so-called “escape room” venue in Las Vegas on Feb. 21, according to a company statement.

The venue is located at 2797 S. Maryland Parkway, near the intersection with Karen Avenue. It has been in a soft-opening since around December. The venue is still hiring and will reach a staff of 30 full- and part-time workers once finished.

For $30 a head, and $35 on weekends, teams of two-to-six players receive an hour to solve puzzles to escape a themed room. The available games include one themed around the Cold War and one centered on the Wild West.

At the Orlando venue, opened in June 2014, the company has seen over 50,000 players a year.

Escapology will open at least 24 sites this year, according to the statement. It currently operates 11. This is the second company-owned store. The rest are franchised.

